Packers 31, Dolphins 12: 2-minute drill

Aaron Jones scored two touchdowns on the ground and Aaron Rodgers threw for two more as the Green Bay Packers rolled to a 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Advertisement

Offense: Aaron Jones

It’s pretty simple with Jones. He makes Green Bay’s offense immeasurably better when he’s on the field and getting the ball. The second-year running back accounted for 52 yards on a game-opening touchdown drive. Then, on the second scoring drive of the day, Jones burst up the middle for a 67-yard gain and scored two plays later. After the Dolphins made it a 14-12 game early in the third quarter, Jones was a big part of another offensive drive that he finished with a 10-yard score, giving him his first multi-touchdown game as a pro. He finished the day with a career-high 145 yards rushing, averaging 9.7 yards per carry, while also catching three passes for 27 yards.

Sunday was the breakout performance everyone had been waiting and wanting for Jones to have. That it came a week after a costly fumble in New England, one he took responsibility for and promised to correct, made it even better. The Packers have a star in the making.

Defense: Kenny Clark

The Packers gave up some early rush yards to Miami’s Frank Gore, but otherwise stymied what the Dolphins were trying to do. Clark was a big part of it, collecting six tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler spent a healthy portion of the game on his back, with Clark and the rest of the front seven — and even some of the secondary — causing issues. The third-year pro out of UCLA doesn’t get the credit on league-wide scale that he deserves, but he’s become Green Bay’s best defensive lineman.

Special Teams: Raven Greene

It was not a banner day for the Green Bay special teams, which saw a punt get blocked and also allowed Miami a first down on a fake punt. But the Packers got a measure of revenge, pulling out their own fake punt in the fourth quarter with Greene taking the snap and getting to the outside for a 26-yard gain. The play set up Mason Crosby’s 38-yard field goal.

What they said

In Case You Missed It

— Green Bay suffered a number of injuries, including a couple that looked serious:

* S Kentrell Brice (ankle, did not return)

* LB Nick Perry (knee, did not return)

* CB Jaire Alexander (head, did not return)

* Bashaud Breeland (groin, did not return)

— For a second straight game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not wear a brace on his injured left knee

Inside the Numbers

228 — That’s the number of passes Rodgers has gone without throwing an interception at home

4 — That’s how many straight games the Packers have run for at least 100 yards. It’s their longest streak since opening the 2015 season with four-straight 100-yard games.

31 — That’s the number of sacks the Packers have this year after collecting six on Sunday. They are on pace for 55 this season, which would be a franchise record.

What’s Next

Green Bay (4-4-1) heads to Seattle on Thursday night to face the Seahawks (4-5).

Related

Comments

comments