Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10: 2-minute drill

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jonathan Taylor ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, but he was about the only thing that worked offensively as Wisconsin fell for a third time in five games, the latest being a 22-10 setback at Penn State on Saturday.

Game Balls

Offense: Taylor

As has been the case for much of the season, Taylor was the lone bright spot offensively. He took his second carry 71 yards for a touchdown and finished with 185 yards on 20 carries. While the offensive line struggled in pass protection, they opened up enough holes for the sophomore back. The touchdown was especially impressive as he ran through a huge hole, broke one tackle and then turned on the jets, outrunning the entire Penn State defense for the score. He’s now averaging 154.8 yards per game, tops in the country.

Defense: TJ Edwards

They wouldn’t say it afterwards, but the defense gave the Badgers a chance to win on Saturday. Edwards was a big part of that. Penn State ran for 183 yards, but averaged just 3.9 yards per carry to get it done. The senior linebacker finished with a season-high 14 tackles, including 12 solo stops. He was part of a linebacking core that accounted for 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Special Teams: Isaiahh Loudermilk

Yeah, it was one of those days for the special teams. Not a ton going on. But Loudermilk came up with a big play in the final seconds of the first half, getting his hand up and blocking a Penn State field goal attempt. It kept the game 16-7 and stunted the Nittany Lions momentum heading into halftime.

What they said

“No, it’s the guys that jump.”

— Paul Chryst when asked about all the pre-snap penalties and whether those were the result of the team being ill-prepared.

In Case You Missed It

— Starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook didn’t make the trip to Penn State as he deals with a second concussion this season. Sophomore Jack Coan got the start in his place.

— Offensive lineman Jon Dietzen, safety Scott Nelson and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel all suffered injuries during the game but were able to return. Running back Taiwan Deal sustained a leg injury in the third quarter and did not come back.

— Fullback John Chenal was in on special teams work on Saturday. It was his fifth game, meaning he will not redshirt this season. He joins defensive lineman Bryson Williams, linebacker Jack Sanborn, wide receiver Aron Cruickshank and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose as true freshmen that have played more than the four games allowed to maintain a redshirt year.

Inside the Numbers

8 — That’s where Jonathan Taylor ranks all-time at Wisconsin in rushing yards, passing Alan Ameche, John Clay, Terrell Fletcher and Brent Moss on Saturday. He’s now got 3,525 yards in 24 games.

4 — That’s how many Badgers have now run for 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons after Taylor improved his total to 1,548 in 2018. He joins Ron Dayne, Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon as the other backs to do it.

2001 — Prior to 2018, that’s the last time Wisconsin lost at least three Big Ten games by more than seven points.

4 — That’s how many turnovers Coan was responsible for on Saturday — two fumbles and two interceptions. He’s now had a hand in six turnovers over the 10 quarters he’s played the last three games.

60 — That’s how many yards Coan threw for against Penn State. It’s the fewest yards by a Wisconsin starting quarterback in a loss since Tanner McEvoy had just 50 yards in the season opener against LSU in 2014.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) will travel to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers next Saturday.

