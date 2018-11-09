Preview: Wisconsin at (20) Penn State

THE BASICS

The teams: The Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2) at the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3)

The time: 11 a.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.

The TV coverage: ABC with Mark Jones and Dusty Dvoracek on the call and Molly McGrath on the sideline.

The last time: Wisconsin blew a 14-point halftime lead and lost 38-31 in the 2016 Big Ten title game.

The series: Tied 9-9

The line: Penn State -9

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

CB Deron Harrell (leg)

S Scott Nelson (leg)

QB Alex Hornibrook (head)

OUT

Game:

CB Travian Blaylock (leg)

FB Mason Stokke (leg)

Season:

DL Garrett Rand (achilles)

NT Olive Sagapolu (arm)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

LB Mason Platter (leg)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

THE BREAKDOWN: 5 THINGS TO WATCH

1) Jack Coan’s time…again

With Alex Hornibrook still in the concussion protocol as of Thursday, it appears that Jack Coan will get his second start. Wisconsin is hopeful it goes better than his first, which came against Northwestern two weeks ago. Coan struggled to get the offense moving and was involved in two of the three turnovers the Badgers had in that loss. But he was a little more steady last week in relief of Hornibrook, coming on in the second half to go 5 of 7 for 64 yards and a touchdown. He talked this week about feeling more comfortable, specifically in getting the play call from the sideline.

Saturday will provide Coan another opportunity to show he gives Wisconsin’s offense its best chance to reach the lofty heights many thought it could entering the year.

2) Bringing the energy

Wisconsin and Penn State have combined to lose six games this year, something no one thought would happen prior to the season. Both teams came into the fall with College Football Playoff aspirations and both saw those go out the window before the calendar turned to November. The Nittany Lions are also out of the chase for a Big Ten East title, while Wisconsin’s hopes in the Big Ten West are on life support. So what kind of effort will we see from a pair of teams that thought they’d be playing in high stakes games at this point in the season but are really just playing to stay out of a lower tier bowl game?

3) Danny Davis takeoff

Danny Davis had 60 yards on six catches last week against Rutgers, a continuation of increased production for the sophomore wide receiver. Over his last three games, Davis has 15 catches, the most of any player, and seems to be hitting his stride after a slow start that came as a result of a two-game suspension to open the year. Davis is the most talented wide receiver on the roster right now and his increased involvement for a passing game ranked 111th in the country can only be considered a good thing.

4) Dealing with Trace McSorely

Wisconsin saw plenty of quarterback Trace McSorely’s corny home run-style celebration during the 2016 Big Ten title game and have no interest in seeing a bunch on Saturday. Though the senior is currently dealing with a knee injury, he is expected to play. What we’ll see from him remains unclear as he has not performed at a high level for much of the year, including in last week’s blowout loss to Michigan, though that’s been the case for almost every quarterback that’s faced the Wolverines this year.

At least some of the struggles can be attributed to the fact that Saquon Barkley, DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki are no longer in the huddle. But the Nittany Lions can still be explosive on offense and they’ll be facing a Wisconsin defense that will likely play as many as six freshmen on Saturday. It seems like a prime opportunity for McSorely and company to get back on track.

5) Run the ball

So how does Wisconsin avoid dealing with McSorely and the Penn State offense, while also keeping the pressure off of Coan? Do what they do best — run the ball, run the ball, run the ball. For all the handwringing over the offensive line, the Badgers own the fourth-best rushing attack in the country and the best among teams not running the triple option. Running back Jonathan Taylor leads the nation in rushing and is coming off another 200-yard performance last week — the sixth of his career. Combine that with Penn State struggling to stop the run — they rank 78th in the country — and the Badgers should have some success.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

— Wisconsin is just 2-6 against Penn State since 2005 and the Badgers last win in Happy Valley came in 2003. Among the highlights in that win was a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jim Leonhard, who is now Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator.

— Fullback Alec Ingold has scored 20 touchdowns in his career, averaging one every 5.5 times he touches the ball.

— Jake Ferguson already has more receptions (25) than any other freshman tight end at Wisconsin since at least 2004. Twenty-one of those have gone for a first down or touchdown.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Penn State 38, Wisconsin 17

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 28, Penn State 20

Joe Miller’s prediction:

