Bucks roll past Golden State

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to be a bit of nuisance for the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s team went into Oracle Arena on Thursday night and came away with a 134-111 victory. They became the first Eastern Conference team to win at Golden State since they did it last March.

Advertisement

Milwaukee was paced by a season-high 26 points Eric Bledsoe, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 20 and Pat Connaughton scored 15 off the bench.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 24 points and Kevin Durant had 17.

The Bucks hit just nine 3-pointers — tied for their fewest this season — but had a remarkable 84 points in the paint.

Milwaukee improved to 1-1 on its four-game West Coast road trip and to 9-2 overall, good for second in the Eastern Conference. It’s now on to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Saturday night.

Related

Comments

comments