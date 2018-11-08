Wisconsin loses NT Olive Sagapolu for the season

Olive Sagapolu’s career at Wisconsin is over.

The Badgers released their updated injury report Thursday and the senior nose tackle was listed as out for the season. Sagapolu suffered an arm injury against Northwestern two weeks ago and missed the Rutgers game. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters that Sagapolu underwent surgery on the arm this week.

Sagapolu played in 44 games in career, including 26 starts. He finished with 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

His injury is just the latest setback for a defense that has been ravaged by injuries this year. Wisconsin lost starting defensive end Garrett Rand before the season, while fellow starting defensive end — Isaiahh Loudermilk — has missed four games this year and been limited in several more.

The secondary has also been hit hard, with safeties D’Cota Dixon and Scott Nelson each missing three games, while cornerbacks Caesar Williams, Deron Harrell and Faion Hicks have all missed at least one game.

Here’s the full injury report as Wisconsin preps for a trip to take on Penn State this Saturday.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Deron Harrell (leg)

S Scott Nelson (leg)

QB Alex Hornibrook (head)

OUT

Game:

CB Travian Blaylock (leg)

FB Mason Stokke (leg)

Season:

DL Garrett Rand (achilles)

NT Olive Sagapolu (arm)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

LB Mason Platter (leg)

