Wisconsin picks up commitment for 2019 recruiting class

Wisconsin added to its 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday with its third commitment since Saturday.

The latest addition is 3-star recruit Stephan Bracey, a wide receiver from Grand Rapids, Mich. He had previously been committed to Western Michigan.

Bracey is from the same school – East Kentwood – as 5-star offensive lineman Logan Brown, who is also committed to Wisconsin for 2019.

In addition to Wisconsin and Western Michigan, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound, Bracey held offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois and Toledo. He’s rated as the No. 178 wide receiver in the country and the 35th-best player in the state of Michigan by 247Sports Composite.

Bracey joins linebackers Maema Njongmeta (Lincolnshire, Ill.) and Skyler Meyers (Blue Spring, Mo.) as having committed in the last few days. Wisconsin’s 2019 class now stands at 16.

