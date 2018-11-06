Packers cut Jermaine Whitehead, put Geronimo Allison on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers played eight defensive backs in their Week 17 loss to Detroit last season. Only one of those is still on the team.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst sent safety Jermaine Whitehead packing on Tuesday, just two days after he was ejected from a game for slapping a New England player in the helmet.

The move came on the same day the team placed wide receiver Geronimo Allison on injured reserve after he hurt in groin in practice last week.

In related moves, the team signed cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad and signed linebacker Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

Whitehead had played a part-time role before seeing an increased number of snaps against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Whitehead’s departure, only safety Josh Jones remains from the Green Bay secondary that took the field against the Lions last December.

