Bucks set multiple records in win over Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks set multiple records on Sunday afternoon and remain undefeated at the Fiserv Forum after a 144-109 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Bucks set a franchise record with 22 made three-pointers in a game and a season high 144 points. Milwaukee is now 8-1 on the season, which is the team’s best nine game start in franchise history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with his second triple double of the season. Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists on eight of 11 shooting.

But Giannis wasn’t the only reason for Milwaukee’s offensive outburst. All but two Bucks players made at least one three point basket, and the team finished shooting 39% (22/56) from behind the arc. Milwaukee had every single player contribute to the scoring explosion, including eight players in double figures.

The Bucks will start a tough four-game west-coast trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

