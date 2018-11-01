Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook cleared to play

It looks as if Wisconsin will have its starting quarterback on the field this week against Rutgers.

Junior Alex Hornibrook missed last week’s game against Northwestern with a concussion and was listed as questionable on the unofficial injury report the team released on Monday. But on Thursday, Hornibrook was no longer on the report.

Asked Thursday if Hornibrook had passed out of the concussion protocol, coach Paul Chryst said, “Yep, he cleared it.”

Though Chryst wasn’t asked, it’s expected that Hornibrook will start against the Scarlet Knights.

In his place last week, sophomore Jack Coan made his first start in a 31-17 loss to the Wildcats that dropped Wisconsin to a surprising 5-3. He went 20 of 31 for 158 yards and one touchdown, while also fumbling once.

Here’s the rest of Wisconsin’s injury report:

QUESTIONABLE:

S D’Cota Dixon (leg)

CB Deron Harrell (leg)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)

OL Cole Van Lanen (leg)

OUT

CB Travian Blaylock (leg)

S Scott Nelson (leg)

NT Olive Sagapolu (arm)

FB Mason Stokke (leg)

