Bucks suffer first loss, 117-113 in Boston

There are no more unbeaten teams left in the NBA.

The Celtics saw to that on Thursday, beating Milwaukee 117-113 in Boston to drop the Bucks to 7-1 on the year and forcing them to settle for tying the best start in team history.

Advertisement

Milwaukee trailed by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter and were still down 10 points with 4:24 left. But the Bucks made a run on the back of a couple Khris Middleton 3-pointers and had the game to within three points but could get no closer.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 33 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points.

The story of the game was the outside shooting. Boston hit 24 3-pointers on the night, just one shy of the NBA record. That included a 6-for-12 effort by guard Kyrie Irving, who ended up with a team-high 28 points.

As for Milwaukee, which came into the game averaging 40.6 attempts per contest — the second-highest mark in the league — it took just 29 shots from the outside and made only nine. It was their fewest attempts and makes on the year.

The Bucks now head back home to face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at the FiServ Forum.

Related

Comments

comments