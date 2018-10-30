Packers trade S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, RB Ty Montgomery

The Green Bay Packers were active at the trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst sent running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 seventh-round pick and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Advertisement

Both moves were first reported by NFL Network.

The Montgomery move seemed almost inevitable after his decision on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams to take a kickoff out of the end zone after being told not to and fumbling. It cost the Packers a chance to hand the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense with 2:05 left and only trailing 29-27.

A third-round pick, Montgomery was the last member of the 2015 draft class still on the team’s roster.

Clinton-Dix told the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Wilde earlier this year that he didn’t think he’d be back next year and would have been an unrestricted free agent after the season. He had played every snap this season, but his play had been inconsistent.

Montgomery only play six snaps against the Rams, so his workload won’t be difficult to replace and will likely mean more time for the electric Aaron Jones.

Related

Comments

comments