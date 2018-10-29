Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA’s concussion protocol

The match up of the last two undefeated teams in the NBA will be played without the two biggest names.

The Toronto Raptors announced that forward Kawhi Leonard would not play Monday night in Milwaukee as part of a planned night off for rest. Leonard missed much of last season when he was with San Antonio due to injury, playing in just seven games. Through his first five games with his new team, he’s averaging career highs in points and rebounds.

On the Milwaukee Bucks side of things, they released a statement that forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had entered the NBA’s concussion protocol. The two-time All-Star was elbowed in the head in Saturday’s win over Orlando. He was checked by team doctors then and passed concussion tests to get back in the game. But he was evaluated yesterday and showed new symptoms along with a lingering headache. That’s when he placed in the concussion protocol.

The Bucks and Raptors come into the night’s game at 6-0 and tied atop the Eastern Conference. This is the first matchup between 6-0 teams in league history. Tip at the FiServ Forum is set for 7 p.m.

