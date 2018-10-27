Northwestern 31, (20) Wisconsin 17: 2-minute drill

EVANSTON, Ill. — Clayton Thorson ran for two scores as Northwestern took control of the Big Ten West race with a 31-17 win over Wisconsin on Saturday at Ryan Field.

Wisconsin Game Balls

Offense: RB Garrett Groshek

Wisconsin’s offense was not very good on Saturday, accounting for just 323 yards and turning it over three times. But the sophomore running back was solid, gaining 88 total yards, including 68 on the ground. He proved to be a nice checkdown option for quarterback Jack Coan, catching four of the five passes that went his way. His 440 total yards this year is second on the team, so while the former walk-on is rarely flashy, he continues to show his value for the Badgers.

Defense: LB Ryan Connelly

The senior linebacker was everywhere, racking up a season-high 14 tackles and a pass breakup. The latter led to an interception and setup Wisconsin’s first touchdown of the day. Despite playing behind a very inexperienced defensive line for much of the season, Connelly leads the Badgers in tackles with 57 and is on-pace for a career-high.

Special Teams: K Rafael Gaglianone

Yes, he missed a kick from 51 yards out, but the senior also set the school record for most field goals made in a career with his 36-yard boot late in the second quarter. He’s now got 66 during his time in Madison, many of which have been of the clutch variety. Gaglianone will go down as one of the best kickers in Wisconsin history.

What they said

“Well, we lost. That hurts. That’s not what we want to do. You never plan on losing anything. Right now, it hurts. This whole season picture? [That’s] not really a concern right now. That’s more of a concern for [media]. All we’re concerned about is getting better. That’s what we need to do, simple as that. We shouldn’t be worried about all the implications, [Big Ten] West, Big Ten, all that stuff. That’s not our biggest concern, right now. We have to figure out how we can play better football.”

Guard Michael Deiter on Wisconsin’s mindset after a second Big Ten loss put their conference title hopes on life support.

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin was without its starting safeties once again. Senior D’Cota Dixon (leg) missed his third game with a leg injury, while redshirt freshman Scott Nelson (leg) missed his second.

— Left tackle Cole Van Lanen was lost to a left foot injury in the second half. He was seen later on the sideline on crutches and in a walking boot.

— Wisconsin lost Olive Sagapolu to an apparent arm injury in the fourth quarter. The senior nose tackle was questionable coming into the game with a leg injury.

— Sophomore Jack Coan made his first start at quarterback in place of an injured Alex Hornibrook. Coan threw for 158 yards and one touchdown, but also fumbled once and had a botched exchange on a handoff that led to another turnover.

— Sophomore Jonathan Taylor fumbled twice on Saturday, losing both of them. It was his first fumble since the second game of the season, but he’s now got 10 lost fumbles in his career.

— Safety Evan Bondoc got his first career interception last week against Illinois and added his second in the first quarter on Saturday. As a team, Wisconsin picked off three passes for a second straight week.

Inside the Numbers

170.4 — That’s how many yards rushing Wisconsin’s defense is allowing per game this season. That’s the most the Badgers have given up since 1995.

2006 — Prior to Saturday, that was the last time Wisconsin lost a game in which it picked off an opponent three times.

3 — That’s the number of Big Ten teams that have beaten Wisconsin by more than 10 points since the start of 2009. With the win on Saturday, Northwestern joins Ohio State (2) and Michigan (1) as the only teams to do it.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) hosts Rutgers (2-7, 0-4) next Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

