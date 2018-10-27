Bucks run winning streak to five

The Milwaukee Bucks won yet again on Friday night. This time it didn’t take an overwhelming effort from either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton, as both players were on the court for less than 26 minutes.

Antetokounmpo finished the 125-95 victory over Minnesota with 15 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes played. Middleton logged 25 minutes and scored 16 points on just 10 shots. All 13 players that were active for the Bucks scored, including Ersan Ilysova with 16 points off the bench.

The Wolves were without forward Andrew Wiggins, but both all-stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns struggled on Friday. Towns finished with 16 points, while Butler — who was questionable with an illness — had just four points in 23 minutes in the loss.

The Bucks have a quick turnaround as the Orlando Magic visit Fiserv Forum on Saturday night as Milwaukee will look to move to 6-0.

