Preview: (20) Wisconsin at Northwestern

The teams: The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1) vs the Northwestern Wildcats (4-3, 4-1)

The time: 11 a.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

The TV coverage: FOX with Joe Davis and Brady Quinn on the call and Bruce Feldman on the sideline.

The last time: Wisconsin got a late safety to stop a late Northwestern comeback attempt in a 33-24 victory last September in Madison.

The series: Wisconsin leads 59-35-5

The line: Wisconsin -5

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

S D’Cota Dixon (leg)

NT Olive Sagapolu (leg)

QB Alex Hornibrook (head)

OUT

Game:

CB Travian Blaylock (leg)

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)

CB Deron Harrell (leg)

S Scott Nelson (leg)

Season:

DL Garrett Rand (achilles)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

LB Mason Platter (leg)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

SUSPENDED

WR Quintez Cephus

THE BREAKDOWN: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1) Jack Coan, come on down

For the first time since the 2017 Cotton Bowl, Alex Hornibrook will likely not be under center for Wisconsin. It was reported Thursday, first by the Wisconsin Radio Network, that Hornibrook is in the concussion protocol and unlikely to be cleared in time for the game. That means that sophomore Jack Coan is expected to make his first career start in a game with major Big Ten West implications.

A three-star recruit, Coan saw action in six games last year and completed all five passes he threw. It seemed clear in fall camp that he was playing and throwing with more confidence, though much of that was with the second- and third-team offenses. The New York native hasn’t played this season as the Badgers try to take advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows players to redshirt if they play in four games or fewer. That led to redshirt freshman Danny Vanden Boom replacing Hornibrook for mop-up duty in two games this year.

Saturday will be anything but mop-up duty for Coan. Coach Paul Chryst will probably try to create a game plan that won’t put a lot of stress on him, but Coan is going to have to produce in the passing game for Wisconsin to have a chance.

2) Run, run, run

The thing that will, obviously, help Coan is a run game and the Badgers have started to pick it up in recent weeks. They’ve averaged 303 yards per game and 6.9 yards per carry over the last three contests.

“It just comes back to consistency and everybody doing their job,” right tackle David Edwards said. “I think the past couple weeks we’ve made steps and gains in that regard.”

Northwestern won’t be a pushover. Though they are ranked 48th in the country against the run, the strongest part of the defense is the front seven. The Wildcats have allowed just one team all year — Purdue back in the season opener — to average more than 4.9 yards per carry. Last season, coach Pat Fitzgerald’s defense held the Badgers to just 109 yards, the second-fewest of the year for what was a powerful run game. That can’t happen again.

3) Overcoming adversity

While Hornibrook is the headliner on the injury front, Wisconsin is banged up elsewhere, especially on defense. The Badgers already going to be without starting safety Scott Nelson and another potential starter in cornerback Deron Harrell. Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk will miss another game, while nose tackle Olive Sagapolu and safety D’Cota Dixon are both listed as questionable.

What it means is that a veteran quarterback in Clayton Thorson will almost surely be facing a defense featuring quite a few freshmen along the defensive line and in the secondary. And while the Wildcats rushing attack has been horrible this year — they’re averaging a remarkably bad 2.3 yards per carry — the passing game has had success. Thorson has topped 400 yards twice and went for more than 300 yards another time.

All of this is to say that the Badgers and their secondary are going to be challenged. Will they be up for it?

4) Still believe

Wisconsin’s season has not gone as planned. With preseason expectations that had the Badgers challenging for a spot in the College Football Playoff now off the table, many have written the year off as a failure already. But the players certainly haven’t, not with a chance to win a third-straight Big Ten West title and an opportunity to win their first conference title since 2012. Despite the up and down nature of the squad through seven games, the confidence they can do it remains high.

“We still feel like we’re the team to beat in the West,” cornerback Madison Cone said this week. “When we’re playing at our best level, I feel like we’re a tough team to beat. The only people that can beat us in the Big Ten is ourselves, right now. … If we lock-in to what we’re doing, I feel like we’ll be just fine.”

Running back Taiwan Deal took it a step further and called his shot.

“Our confidence level is high,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re going to win the West.”

5) Playing on grass

For the first time since the Orange Bowl, Wisconsin will be playing on grass. The team spent practice on Tuesday and Wednesday on the grass field north of Camp Randall Stadium and were greeted with cold and slick conditions there. Earlier in the week it was looking like the weather would be similar on Saturday in Evanston, but forecasters are now calling for temperatures in the low 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Even with an upgrade to the forecast, footing along the lines, and more importantly for the defensive backs, will be something to keep an eye on.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

— Wisconsin won at Northwestern in 2016 for the first time since 1999. The Badgers will be looking for two straight wins in Evanston for just the second time since 1987.

— Since 2006, four Wisconsin quarterbacks — Tyler Donovan, Dustin Sherer, Curt Phillips and Alex Hornibrook — have made their first career start on the road. The Badgers are 3-1 in those games.

— T.J. Edwards intercepted his second pass of the season last week and he now has nine for his career. That’s the most by any pure linebacker in Wisconsin history.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 27

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 21

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 16

