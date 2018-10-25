Wisconsin could be without QB Alex Hornibrook this week

Wisconsin could be without Alex Hornibrook on Saturday against Northwestern.

As first reported by Bill Scott of the Wisconsin Radio Network, Hornibrook is being treated for a concussion and is questionable for the important matchup between two of the top teams in the Big Ten West. His normal Monday night availability with the media was canceled with no mention of the injury and the junior was not on the injury report released by the team Thursday morning, though that hasn’t necessarily meant much in the past. Prior to the Michigan game, safety D’Cota Dixon wasn’t listed but ended up not playing due to a foot injury.

If Hornibrook is not cleared, sophomore Jack Coan would likely get the start in his place.

Coan has not played this year after seeing time in six games last season as a true freshman. He completed all five passes for 36 yards. With the NCAA implanting a new redshirt rule, which allows a player to play four games and still redshirt, the Badgers have been holding Coan out and allowing redshirt freshman Danny Vanden Boom to play in mop-up duty.

“If we’re just going to finish up a game, kind of like the two Danny played in, that wasn’t necessarily the best use of that,” coach Paul Chryst said Thursday morning about when Coan could see time. “[Coan] is preparing. We’re preparing. You’ve got the four games and [can] still hold on to that redshirt year.”

Chryst praised Coan’s work this season despite knowing it was unlikely he’d get into a game unless Hornibrook were to miss time.

“Part of it is when you see him in film study and off the field work [being] engaged. When a guy starts drifting then you say, ‘OK, boy, he’s handling it different.’ I think he’s enjoying and appreciating the opportunity to truly keep learning,” Chryst said. “When you’re a freshman you’re going through a lot of stuff. All of them are firsts. I think now he’s been around, taken one lap around the track. I’ve been pleased and appreciate the way he’s handled it.”

This would be the second known concussion for Hornibrook. He also suffered one against Minnesota in the 2016 season finale and missed the Big Ten title game the following week. Coming off the bench in relief of Bart Houston in the 2017 Cotton Bowl, Hornibrook completed two passes in the victory. He’s started the 21 games since then, going 18-3.

