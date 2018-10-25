Bucks improve to 4-0 with win over Philadelphia

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-0 for the first time in 17 years.

New coach Mike Budenholzer’s club took down Philadelphia 123-108 on Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum to keep its perfect record intact.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, registering the 10th triple-double of his career in the win. With that effort, he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965 to open a season with four straight games of 25 or more points and 15 or more rebounds.

Guard Khris Middleton chipped in 25 points, while center Brook Lopez added 21.

Philadelphia was paced by Joel Embiid’s 30 points and 19 rebounds, while Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Milwaukee now hits the road to face Minnesota on Friday night.

