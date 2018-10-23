The Swing: Oct. 23, 2018

The Swing is back for a second season! On the first episode, Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw in the Red-White scrimmage, talk about the many questions facing the team, debate what the realistic expectations are for the season and answer your Twitter questions.

3:44 — Jesse’s biggest question is on the depth of the front court

10:14 — Sold or Not Sold

1) Brad Davison is the most important player on the team

2) Khalil Iverson is an elite defender

3) D’Mitrik Trice is the best point guard on the roster

4) Nate Reuvers body transformation was the biggest story of the offseason

21:22 — The only true freshman that could contribute this year

29:52 — What’s going on with recruiting?

38:46 — Twitter questions

1) What are realistic expectations for this season? If those expectations aren’t met, does Greg Gard’s seat get a little warm?

2) Who’s the third best player on this team?

3) With a plethora of viable guard options available this year after Anderson’s redshirt last year and Trice and King back, how do you think the minutes will be dispersed at the guard positions this season?

4) Is Jesse quivering in his shoes about the bet he’s about to lose this season?

