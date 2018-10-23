Bucks stay hot, knock off Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks have looked impressive to stay the 2018-19 NBA season, there’s no doubting that. With a new coaching staff and new philosophy the Bucks look like an entirely different team despite many of the same pieces on the roster.

The Bucks knocked off the New York Knicks 124-113 on Monday night at Fiserv Forum behind another barrage of 3-pointers. Milwaukee shot 17-of-40 from behind the 3-point arc. This also marked the second consecutive game in which the Bucks shot 40 or more 3-pointers, which would’ve broken the franchise record prior to Friday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 31 points and 15 rebounds in the victory despite a less than stellar night shooting (13-29 from the floor, 1-3 from three). Khris Middleton had a very strong game with 30 points on a very efficient 11-of-14 shooting.

For Milwaukee all five starters finished in double-figures in the scoring column. In addition to Antetokounmpo and Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, and Malcolm Brogdon contributed. Of those three, Bledsoe had the best game with 16 points and 13 assists in the victory.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way for the Knicks with 24 points in the loss. Trey Burke and Enes Kanter each scored in double-figures as well with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

The Bucks will look to move to 4-0 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum against the Philadelphia 76ers.

