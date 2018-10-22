The Camp: Oct. 22, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Camp,” Zach and Matt discuss the Illinois game, breakdown the Big Ten West race, talk about the play of Alex Hornibrook and answer your Twitter questions.

11:13 — Playing body language experts

Advertisement

13:50 — What team in the Big Ten West is the biggest threat to Wisconsin?

17:50 — Wisconsin has the toughest road schedule of any team in the Big Ten

25:20 — Bernie on his expectations for Wisconsin the rest of the season

35:53 — TE Jake Ferguson has exceeded what many thought he could do in his first year

38:30 — Taiwan Deal should be getting a few more carries

42:36 — Backseat coaching alert: It won’t happen, but seeing another QB run the first-team offense could be worthwhile

Related

Comments

comments