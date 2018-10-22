The Camp: Oct. 22, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Camp,” Zach and Matt discuss the Illinois game, breakdown the Big Ten West race, talk about the play of Alex Hornibrook and answer your Twitter questions.
11:13 — Playing body language experts
13:50 — What team in the Big Ten West is the biggest threat to Wisconsin?
17:50 — Wisconsin has the toughest road schedule of any team in the Big Ten
25:20 — Bernie on his expectations for Wisconsin the rest of the season
35:53 — TE Jake Ferguson has exceeded what many thought he could do in his first year
38:30 — Taiwan Deal should be getting a few more carries
42:36 — Backseat coaching alert: It won’t happen, but seeing another QB run the first-team offense could be worthwhile