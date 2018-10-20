Last hits: Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20

MADISON – Twenty-seven last hits for the 27 rushing attempts by Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor in Wisconsin’s 49-20 homecoming victory over Illinois on Saturday.

1. Homecoming is supposed to be a fun time for the home team. Some may have had more fun than others at a snow Camp Randall on Saturday.

Advertisement

2. Saturday was a weird day. First it was cloudy, cold, and windy. After that the clouds opened up revealing a snow storm to embark on Camp Randall Stadium, completely covering the field in snow. Finally, the sun broke through and by the time the game was over, it wasn’t even plausible to think the previous weather events had happened at all.

3. Games in the snow can be fun to some players, while the conditions can certainly make things more difficult for others. A couple skill position players said that they needed to exert more focus and the weather made it more difficult on them, but a handful of others thought it was a cool experience.

4. The play certainly was sloppy in the first half for both teams. With the snow on the ground Illinois fumbled on back-to-back plays and Wisconsin punter Anthony Lotti mishandled a snap before barely getting away a 13-yard punt.

5. Some like to see football played in the snow. It’s often called “football weather” or something of the nature. Call this writer grumpy, but if it could be sunny and warm every time teams stepped onto the field I think the quality of play would be far more worth watching.

6. The weather did force Wisconsin to stick to the ground attack early, which probably was much of the plan anyways. The Badgers once again leaned on Jonathan Taylor to be the workhorse. For the seventh time in seven games he crossed the 100-yard mark on the ground, which should come as a surprise to no one.

7. The issue with that is that Taylor carried the ball 27 times in a blowout victory. In a game where Wisconsin wins by 29 points there should be no reason that the Badgers have to hand the ball off to Taylor 27 times.

8. At some point this workload is going to catch up to him. He entered the week leading the country in rushing attempts and now sits at 170 attempts in seven games. There’s no reason the sophomore needs to be taking the pounding that he is, especially when four of Wisconsin’s games have been decided by 20 or more points and a fifth was a 17-point win over Nebraska.

9. This would be more understandable if the Badgers were playing in close games every week or if there wasn’t another viable option behind Taylor in the backfield.

10. They clearly haven’t been in close games on a weekly basis and there’s no reason that Taiwan Deal hasn’t earned more carries to date. Against Michigan he only finished with one carry for one yard. He only received 12 carries against Illinois, but finished with 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

11. This isn’t saying that the carries should be split down the middle between those two guys. Clearly Taylor is the better option and should be treated as such, but when an overmatched Illinois team comes to Camp Randall the running attempt distribution should never include 27 carries for Taylor.

12. If the staff doesn’t want to overload Deal with carries partly due to his injury filled history, that’s fine too. Even then, Garrett Groshek has proven he can help take the load of the others in the backfield at times.

13. At the end of the day, no matter how it happens, there’s no need for Taylor to have that many carries against Illinois. When the Badgers hit the road to take on Penn State in a couple weeks it very well may be a different story, but not against the Fighting Illini.

14. Shifting gears to a different spot offensively it seems that wide receiver Aron Cruickshank is starting to get more a feel for the playbook. Early in the season it seemed as if every time he was on the field, the ball was heading his way. It may or may not have been the case, but it appeared as if Wisconsin didn’t have trust in him to do things other than run jet sweeps.

15. It looks as if that has changed a little bit at this point. The freshman wide receiver isn’t an every down player for Wisconsin, but his non-garbage time snap count was likely higher against Illinois than any other opponent to date despite him only having one touch.

16. He did make the most of that carry however, he took a jet sweep around the right side of the line 23 yards for his first collegiate touchdown in the win. Cruickshank also broke a tackle near the 3-yard line. Not bad for likely the skinniest player on Wisconsin’s entire roster.

17. Defensively Wisconsin is still hurting as neither Scott Nelson nor D’Cota Dixon played against Illinois. That meant another start at safety for Eric Burrell and the first career start for safety Evan Bondoc.

18. Bondoc, a former walk-on, was impressive for Wisconsin as he finished with five total tackles (1.5 for loss), a forced fumble and an interception. The ability for him to step up and help out for Wisconsin in a pinch was a big deal for that defense. Burrell also had a good day for the Badgers as he finished with five tackles and a forced fumble.

19. On the injury front Wisconsin lost Olive Sagapolu for the game in the second half with a leg injury. Coach Paul Chryst didn’t have an update on his status after the game when asked about it.

20. With defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk already missing the past two games, and being seen in a walking boot earlier this week, the last thing this defense can afford is to lose Sagapolu for an extended period of time.

21. Prior to his injury he did have his first career interception, though. He was able to get his hand in a passing lane, bat the ball up, locate it, and secure the catch before he added a couple yards in a return.

22. The other negative in Saturday’s game may have also been the play of quarterback Alex Hornibrook. There were times throughout the course of action where he looked good, and other times where it was rough for he and the Wisconsin offense.

23. Hornibrook finished 13-of-22 for 188 yards through the air as well as three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. The first interception set up a field goal by Illinois to end the first half. Wisconsin was driving with the opportunity to score a touchdown that would then have made it a 35-7 game and a much more comfortable lead.

24. Instead of that happening, Hornibrook fired a pass intended for A.J. Taylor into double coverage that made for an easy Illinois interception by safety Stanley Green. Green then returned it 49 yards into Wisconsin’s territory with seven seconds left in the half. The Illini ran one play that picked up five yards before kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled home a 52-yard field goal.

25. Hornibrook’s second interception of the day came in the second half and set up the second touchdown of the day for Illinois. This one was a tipped pass that very well could have been intercepted anyways. Two plays later the Badgers were only leading 28-17, a it felt as if the opportunity to go up 35-7 was long, long before.

26. He did make some good throws, however. His touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson was on the money, and he was able to find Danny Davis four times for 48 yards through the air.

27. Wisconsin will return to action next weekend with a road game at Northwestern. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments