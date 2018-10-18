Bucks begin regular season with victory over the Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks started Mike Budenholzer era with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 113-112 on Wednesday night.

All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 25 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists in the win. All five of Milwaukee’s starters scored in double-figures as with Khris Middleton putting up 19 points on 14 shots. Ersan Ilyasova was the leading scorer off of the bench 13 points.

The style of play that the Bucks implemented was drastically different than how they finished up the previous season under former interim coach Joe Prunty. The Bucks have changed the way they operate offensively, launching 3-pointers with a much greater frequency than at any point last season. On Wednesday night they shot 34 3-pointers, which would have been the third-most in any game for them during the 2017-18 campaign.

Making the 3-pointers is going to be the key to how successful the Bucks are offensively. On Wednesday night the Bucks knocked down 14 of their 34 attempts which would have been the third-most in any single game in 2017-18.

In the first half Milwaukee made 11 of its 22 3-point attempts, storming out to a lead of 20 points. The Hornets were able to storm back and eventually take the lead with less than three minutes left in regulation. Charlotte’s comeback was led by guard Kemba Walker’s 41 points in the loss.

The Bucks will be back in action on Friday night for the first game at Fiserv Forum against the Indiana Pacers. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

