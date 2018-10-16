Wisconsin lands three on midseason All-America list

The Wisconsin Badgers have underachieved so far this season through six games with a 4-2 record including a 38-13 loss to Michigan this past Saturday night. The disappointment in terms of the team’s record doesn’t mean that there haven’t been some excellent individual performances on the team.

Three players were named to either the first or second midseason AP All-America list that was announced on Tuesday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel were the pair of Badgers that were named to the first team while offensive lineman David Edwards was named to the second team.

So far this season Taylor has totaled 950 yards on the ground, which ranks second nationally behind Memphis’ Darrell Henderson. He’s also the nation’s leader in carries with 143 rushing attempts through six games.

As far as the rest of the list goes, Alabama led the way with five players selected by the AP, including four on the first team. Michigan was tied for the lead in the Big Ten with three honorees as well. Ohio State finished behind both Michigan and Wisconsin with a pair of players named to the list.

