Wisconsin at Michigan: Three keys

For the first time in the 2018 season the Wisconsin Badgers will square off with a ranked opponent as they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines.

Through the first five games the Badgers are 4-1, but only one of the opponents (Iowa) is a quality win. Saturday’s game against Michigan will certainly be the toughest test of the season for Wisconsin by a wide margin.

Advertisement

Here are three keys for Wisconsin to pull an upset over No. 12 Michigan

Offensive line play

After leaving much to be desired in the first three weeks, the Badgers were able to look something similar to what was expected of them offensively. When Wisconsin was returning all five starters from the offensive line in 2017, more was expected of the ground attack.

Against Nebraska the Badgers ran for nearly 400 yards as a team, including over 200 from Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor. That’s something that was expected somewhat regularly from Wisconsin this year.

Saturday against the Wolverines will be a far different test, considering Michigan has a far better defense than anyone that the Badgers have played to date. Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, and Chase Winovich would all probably have been the best defensive player that Wisconsin has gone up against to date, and they’re all on Michigan’s defense.

Wisconsin will need the offensive line to play its best game – by far – if the Badgers are going to have a chance.

Limit mistakes

If the Badgers lose the turnover battle in this game, then the chance of them winning plummets. Overcoming that wouldn’t be impossible, but it sure would be unlikely.

Lately, Wisconsin hasn’t had this problem, but it hasn’t exactly gone against a stellar defense as of late. If Michigan can force Wisconsin into mistakes and capitalize on them, it will be a long night for the Badgers, undoubtedly. Taylor has had fumbling issues before at running back – although those haven’t been as relevant in recent weeks – and if they pop up on Saturday night it will spell trouble for Wisconsin.

Airing it out

This season quarterback Alex Hornibrook has certainly been serviceable and better about protecting the football than he was in 2017. That being said, he hasn’t exactly torn up opposing defenses, either.

For the Badgers to find a way to beat Michigan that may need to change on Saturday night. There can be an argument that Michigan has one of the best front sevens in the country, meaning that the defensive backfield is the weak link on that defensive unit.

Considering how difficult it may be for the Badgers to run the ball against Michigan, Hornibrook may need to have his best game since the Orange Bowl to help Wisconsin beat the Wolverines.

Related

Comments

comments