Last hits: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Twenty last hits for the 20 pass attempts from Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook in the Badgers’ 38-13 loss to Michigan on Saturday night.

1. The 2019 College Football Playoff hopes and dreams of the Wisconsin Badgers were officially laid to rest on Saturday night at 9:14 p.m. CT at Michigan Stadium.

2. It was at that moment Hornibrook dropped back to pass on third and two, trailing 24-7 in the fourth quarter. Hornibrook was searching for tight end Jake Ferguson, a familiar third down target for the signal caller. He ended up finding Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill who took the ball 21 yards the other way for the game sealing touchdown.

3. Make no mistake, things looked bleak prior to that play, and Wisconsin was unlikely to come back regardless. To that point Michigan had held the Badgers’ offense to just 25 yards through the air on three completions. Wisconsin’s chances in this game were slim – just as its chances to run the table and find its way into the playoff.

4. While the final score was 38-13, and it certainly could have been worse. Early on Michigan was forced to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns and missed two attempts as well. Wisconsin’s defense certainly deserves some credit for that, especially when the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal attempt after a Josh Metellus interception set them up inside the red zone.

5. Several circumstances – depleted secondary, untimely penalties, the inability to pass and more – went against the Badgers, but at the end of the night, Michigan was the better team.

6. Scott Nelson was suspended for the first half and injured in the second, Faion Hicks left the game due to injury early, and D’Cota Dixon didn’t even suit up for Wisconsin. Defensively, Wisconsin performed admirably early on, but understandably wore down as the game went along. What were runs of a couple yards early turned into gains the kept drives alive late.

7. The Wolverines didn’t even torch the Badgers through the air, they didn’t need to. The running game was more than enough against a defensive line that was a weak point of Wisconsin before Isaiahh Loudermilk went down with a leg injury the week prior against Nebraska.

8. Michigan finished the night with 320 yards rushing. That’s approaching twice as many yards allowed rushing as the previous season-high of 190 yards that BYU gained in September at Camp Randall.

9. Furthermore, Wisconsin finished with a season-low in passing yards with 100. Now, the Badgers haven’t exactly lit it up through the air this season, but they haven’t had most days, either. Wisconsin could do nothing right through the air against Michigan. Even the 100 yards they finished with is a bit of an inflated number. In the fourth quarter Wisconsin was sitting at 25 yards passing before a 75-yard drive – exclusively through the air – that was capped with a garbage-time touchdown to make the score closer than the game actually was.

10. Hornibrook struggled, finishing 7-of-20 for 100 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. It was a tough night for him to say the least. This season he’s been able to avoid the costly mistakes that have plagued him. On Saturday night it was anything but that. Not only did he toss a pair of interceptions, but he also fumbled a snap that derailed a Wisconsin drive that was creeping into Michigan territory.

11. The game seemed to flip on a roughing the snapper penalty that kept a Michigan drive alive, but in a game that saw Michigan lead by as many as 31 points, does that really matter that much? That’s hard to believe.

12. Things got so bad for Wisconsin that the game operations staff tuned up “Jump Around” by House of Pain during the fourth quarter, just to poke fun.

13. The Badgers were out-talented and outplayed without question on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. It was the worst loss for Wisconsin since the 59-0 embarrassment handed to them by Ohio State in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.

14. “I think everybody is going to talk about our goals, but I don’t think anybody was in our team meeting room when we established them,” Hornibrook said. “I don’t even understand the talk of not having anything to play for, that kind of stuff. We’ve got a lot to play for, and we’re excited to play next week.”

15. Hornibrook is right, no one outside of the team was in that meeting room, and the Badgers still have things to play for. But one of the goals for this team was undoubtedly to make the playoffs and compete to win a national championship. There’s no question about that.

16. “We can still win a Big Ten Championship, win the West, there’s a ton of stuff to play for,” offensive lineman Michael Deiter said. “It’s not like we were saying it’s playoffs or bust for us. That was never our thing. The goal was to get to the playoffs, whether or not that’s possible I don’t know. It wasn’t ‘hey, guys, we have to make the playoffs, or the season is a wash.’ That was never the mentality and it’s not going to be now.”

17. Deiter, like Hornibrook, is correct in saying that. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be hard to label this season as anything but a disappointment after being blown out against Michigan paired with the earlier loss to BYU. The Badgers came into the season hoping, dreaming, and working towards a playoff appearance. That’s all but gone now.

18. The loss to BYU left only a small glimmer of light shining through the door to the playoffs. In front of 111,360 screaming fans, the Michigan Wolverines slammed the door shut, locked it, and threw away the key.

19. Before thinking that this is a hot take, the question worth asking is that if there has yet to be a two-loss team in the playoff, what has Wisconsin shown that gives hope the Badgers could be the first?

20. No legitimate answer to that question is coming through the door anytime soon.

