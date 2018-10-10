Ha Ha Clinton-Dix thinks his days are numbered in Green Bay

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. Since then his career has been up and down. He earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2016, but hasn’t been the elite secondary player that the Packers hoped he would be.

Clinton-Dix thinks that relationship may be coming to an end sooner than later. The defensive pack is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He admitted to Madison.com’s Jason Wilde that this very well could be his last season in Green Bay.

Advertisement

“Right now, I’m playing each and every game like it’s my last. I don’t think I’m going to be here next year,” Clinton-Dix said. “That’s how I look at it. I just [have to] be honest with myself. You’ve got to play it game-by-game. Whether we’re losing by 60 points, you’ve got to go out there and perform. This is my biggest interview of my career. So I’ve got to perform, regardless of what the record says.”

So far this season Clinton-Dix has intercepted three passes while totaling 20 tackles, including one sack. In his career he has yet to miss a game, starting all 16 games in three of his four previous seasons. Clinton-Dix has started each of the five games for the Packers this year.

Related

Comments

comments