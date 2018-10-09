Milwaukee Brewers’ NLCS opponent set

The Milwaukee Brewers only had to wait one day to find out who they would be taking on in the National League Championship Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-2 in Game 4 of the NLDS to advance to the NLCS against Milwaukee in a series that will begin on Friday night.

The Brewers finished the regular season with a better record than Los Angeles, meaning that the Brewers will have home field advantage in the series. Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 would all be played at Miller Park, while Games 3, 4, and 5 would all be played at Dodger Stadium out in L.A.

As of Tuesday morning the Brewers had not yet named a starter for Game 1 of the NLCS, while the Dodgers will be sending former Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw to the mound. Kershaw has a record of 8-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 25 postseason appearances. In the NLDS against Atlanta he pitched eight shutout innings in Los Angeles’ Game 2 win.

During the regular season the Brewers and Dodgers matched up seven times with Los Angeles winning four of them, including two of three at Miller Park in July.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

Game 1

| Friday, Oct. 12, Miller Park, 7 p.m. CT

Game 2

| Saturday, Oct. 13, Miller Park

Game 3

| Monday, Oct. 15, Dodger Stadium

Game 4

| Tuesday, Oct. 16, Dodger Stadium

Game 5*

| Wednesday, Oct. 17, Dodger Stadium

Game 6*

| Friday, Oct. 19, Miller Park

Game 7*

| Saturday, Oct. 20, Miller Park

*Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary.

