Packers fall to Lions in Detroit

The Green Bay Packers went to Detroit in search of their second NFC North win of the season, but things didn’t go as planned.

The Detroit Lions jumped out to a 24-0 lead on the Packers before quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense could get anything going. Rodgers finished the game with gaudy numbers, but much of it was too little, too late for the Packers. He totaled 442 yards and three scores through the air on 32-of-52 passing.

The Packers nearly doubled the total yards gained compared to the Lions, 521 to 264, but the Lions were able to take advantage of a couple of golden opportunities the Packers gave them. One of those was a punt that was ruled to hit off of a Packers player before being recovered by the Lions near Green Bay’s goal line. A touchdown for Detroit was scored on the next play.

Davante Adams lead the way for the Packers receivers. The only healthy regular at that position finished with nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Aaron Jones was the leading rusher with seven carries for 40 yards on the day as well.

Green Bay also wasn’t helped by the performance of kicker Mason Crosby, who missed five of his six kicks on the day. His only make was a 41-yard field goal with :02 remaining in the game.

The Packers will return to action next Monday, October 15, at home against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

