Brewers beat Rockies, advance to NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers have advanced to the National League Championship Series for just the second time in franchise history. They finished off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday evening with a 6-0 win at Coors Field.

Milwaukee drew first blood in the top half of the first inning as Christian Yelich scored on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of second baseman Travis Shaw. The Brewers then added a run in the fourth inning on a home run to left field by Jesús Aguilar to make it 2-0 with Wade Miley on the mound.

Miley pitched well for Milwaukee, allowing three hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings on the mound. That effort was more than enough for the Brewers, as they finish the series allowing only two runs in 28 innings against Colorado in the entire NLDS.

Following Miley, the Brewers used a combination of Corey Knebel, Joakim Soria, Corbin Burnes, Jeremy Jeffress, and Josh Hader to record the final 13 outs of the game. They combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings allowing only three base runners and striking out six. Jeffress was the only one that seemed to struggle even a little bit. He allowed two of the three batters he faced in the top of the ninth to reach before being pulled in favor of Hader.

After holding that 2-0 lead into the sixth, the Brewers were able to tack on two more thanks to a balk and a wild pitch by Colorado pitcher Scott Oberg to push the lead to 4-0. Milwaukee then added more insurance in the top of the ninth on back-to-back home runs by Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton.

The Brewers will now be advancing to the NLCS where they will face the winner of the Atlanta-Los Angeles series that the Dodgers currently hold a 2-0 lead in. Regardless of the outcome in that series, the NLCS will open up on Friday at Miller Park due to the Brewers owning the top record in the National League.

