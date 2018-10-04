Twitter reacts to Milwaukee’s walk-off win in Game 1

It took longer than anyone wanted, but the Milwaukee Brewers are up 1-0 on the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series.

The Crew led most of the way thanks to a 2-run homer in the third inning by outfielder Christian Yelich, but in the ninth the Rockies scored a pair to send it to extras. After a scoreless top of the 10th, Milwaukee got a single from third baseman Mike Moustakas in the bottom half of the inning for the walk-off 3-2 win in Game 1.

As you’d imagine, Twitter was eventful throughout the game. Here’s the best of what we saw.

