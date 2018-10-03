Brewers NLDS opponent set

The Milwaukee Brewers had to wait an extra day after clinching the National League Central Division before finding out who the opponent would be in the National League Division Series. The opponent was unveiled very early on Wednesday morning as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in the NL Wild Card game.

By finishing with a record of 96-67 the Brewers not only claimed the NL Central, but also the best record in the entire National League, earning home field advantage through at least the NLCS.

The Rockies and Cubs played a 13-inning thriller at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night to earn the right to advance to the NLDS to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-five series.

Colorado struck first with a run in the top half of the first inning and then was quiet until the very end of the game. Chicago tied the game on a Javy Baez single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the top of the 13th the Rockies got three consecutive two-out singles by Trevor Story, Gerardo Parra, and Tony Wolters. Wolters’ single drove in the go-ahead run to give Colorado a 2-1 lead in which they would not relinquish.

Game 1 of the NLDS between the Rockies and Brewers is set for Thursday afternoon at 4:07 p.m. CT at Miller Park. Starting pitchers for the series have not yet been announced.

