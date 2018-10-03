Aaron Rodgers says he has a ‘great relationship’ with Mike McCarthy

After a few days of rampant media speculation, Aaron Rodgers spoke to reporters Wednesday about his relationship with head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Mike and I talk all the time. We have a great relationship,” Rodgers said. “There’s always been great communication between us. Even if there are things we need to talk about that are tough subjects, we’ve never had a problem finding time and talking. That’s the way it’s been for 10 plus years.”

The quarterback’s comments following Green Bay’s 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday had drawn plenty of reaction from the local and national media about the relationship of the two men that have been together since 2006. Rodgers seemed critical of the Packers’ game plan and talked about the need to scheme to get their best playmakers more involved.

McCarthy was asked about the tone of Rodgers’ comments on Monday.

“I think we all have to recognize and realize this is football,” McCarthy said. “I’m not going to get into tone and things like that. [Rodgers is a] very passionate man. Very passionate, very competitive. I’m no different.

“I’ve called a lot of games in this league, gone through a lot of game plans. You still represent the team as the head coach, but when I closed my door (Sunday night) and watched the game, I felt like we left a lot out there.”

Pressed on the topic of whether being willing to talk and work things out is actually having a good relationship, Rodgers made clear how he felt.

“Communication is the basis for a good relationship, wouldn’t you say? I think it is,” Rodgers said. “For any relationship, it starts with good communication and being able to be honest with each other and then hug it out afterwards.”

