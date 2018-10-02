Brewers playoff game times set, tickets sold out

Milwaukee Brewers fans have caught playoff fever.

The club announced Tuesday that tickets for the National League Divisional Series were sold out.

Fans had a chance to guarantee themselves postseason tickets for all rounds by putting money down on a 2019 ticket plan or starting last Friday they could buy single-game tickets for the NLDS.

Milwaukee is guaranteed two home games, though its opponent is still to be decided. As the top seed in the NL, the Brewers will get the winner of Tuesday night’s Wild Card game between Chicago and Colorado.

MLB announced Tuesday that Game 1 is slated to start at 4:07 p.m. (FS1) on Thursday and Game 2 has a first pitch of 3:15 p.m. (FS1) on Friday. Game 3, on the road, will take place on Sunday.

If you’re planning to attend the games later this week, the Brewers sent out an information sheet for fans. You can find that here.

