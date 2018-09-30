Packers 22, Buffalo 0: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers threw for one score, Aaron Jones ran for another and the Green Bay Packers defense was dominant in a 22-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: RB Aaron Jones

Jones is special when he gets the ball in his hands and he showed that several times on Sunday. His first chance came on the final play of the first quarter. All he did was burst outside for a 30-yard gain. Later on the same drive, the second-year back showed very good patience in waiting for his blockers on a screen pass that went for 17 yards. Jones finished the drive by barreling through a defender for a 3-yard touchdown.

Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery both did some nice things on Sunday, but Jones, who had 82 yards on 12 touches, is truly dynamic.

Defense: Everyone

There’s no doubt that Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen looked very much like the rookie he is, but the Packers played a part in that. Green Bay managed to get the Bills in long yardage situations and then defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was able to let his guys go hunting. They came up with seven sacks on the day, including three by third-year linebacker Kyler Fackrell. The defense also forced three turnovers, matching their total in the first three games combined.

Again, Buffalo was overmatched, but this is the same group that scored 27 against Minnesota last week. For Green Bay to limit the Bills like they did is a positive sign and another building block after shutting down the Redskins in the second half last week.

Special Teams: K Mason Crosby

Yeah, he missed an extra point, but Crosby continued a nice start to the season with three more field goals on Sunday. That included a pair of 52-yard bombs — the 30th and 31st make of 50 or more yards in his career. With an offense struggling to put the ball in the end zone, having someone reliable like Crosby is valuable for Green Bay.

What they said

Rodgers was clearly not pleased with what went on Sunday. He lashed out afterwards with a number noteworthy quotes and seemingly questioned the play calling of coach Mike McCarthy.

Here’s just a couple of them:

** “No, I’m happy. I’m excited to go home and have a scotch or two. I’m also a realist. So that’s just not acceptable offense for us. 423 yards looks pretty good in comparison to some of the games we’ve put forward the first three weeks but it should have been about 45 points and 600 yards.”

** “We were championship defensive level and non-playoff offensive level today. That was not great by any stretch of the imagination. We need to find ways to get our playmakers in position to get some more opportunities.”

** “It was as bad as we’ve played on offense, with that many yards, in a long time.”

In Case You Missed It

— Wide receiver Randall Cobb, along with cornerbacks Kevin King and Bashaud Breeland, were inactive. Cobb is battling a hamstring injury, while King has a groin injury. Breeland was just signed this week.

— Wide receiver Geronimo Allison suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter and did not return.

— Linebacker Clay Matthews made it through a game without a roughing the passer penalty for the first time this year.

— Wide receiver J’Mon Moore made his regular season debut. The rookie got just a few reps on offense after Allison was injured.

— Rodgers lit into rookie wide receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling for apparently not coming back to the ball on a quick hitch route. The pass should have been picked off. Asked what he said to Valdez-Scantling, Rodgers said, “You’ll have to go back and look at it. It probably wasn’t real friendly.”

Inside the Numbers

145 — That’s the number of yards Buffalo had on Sunday, the fewest allowed by the Packers since Dec. 21, 2014 against Tampa Bay (109 yards)

0 — That’s the number of points Buffalo put up. It’s the first shutout by Green Bay since 2010 when it beat the New York Jets 9-0 on the road. It’s the first home shutout since 2009 when the Packers beat Detroit 26-0.

1 — That’s the number of receiving touchdowns Jimmy Graham has as a member of the Packers after catching a 3-yard toss from Rodgers in the first quarter.

What’s Next

Green Bay (2-1-1) will travel to Detroit (1-3) next Sunday to take on the Lions.

