Brewers, Cubs to play tiebreaker to decide NL Central title

It’ll take one more day to decide the National League Central.

The Milwaukee Brewers saw to that with an 11-0 win over the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park on Sunday. The Crew turned a 4-0 game in the sixth inning into a blowout with a six-run seventh inning. First baseman Jesus Aguilar finished with three RBI, while outfielder Ryan Braun and shortstop Orlando Arcia each drove in two. NL MVP favorite Christian Yelich was 0 for 2, but he walked twice and both of those turned into runs.

Milwaukee used three different pitchers on the day, with Gio Gonzalez getting the win by pitching five scoreless innings. Junior Guerra and Jordan Lyles took care of the final four innings as the Brewers finished off the sweep of the Tigers.

Meanwhile, down in Chicago, the Cubs were in the process of beating St. Louis 10-5. The two results left Milwaukee and Chicago tied at 95-67, meaning the teams will meet on Monday for what amounts to an NL Central championship game. Due to the Cubs winning the season series 11-8, the game will be played in Chicago.

The winner takes the division and will be the top seed on the NL side of the playoffs. The loser will turnaround and host the wild card game on Tuesday against the loser of the other tiebreaker game between Los Angeles and Colorado.

First pitch at Wrigley Field is set for 12:05 p.m.

