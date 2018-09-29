Brewers pull into a tie atop the NL Central with one game left

The National League Central will come down to the final day of the regular season.

The Milwaukee Brewers saw to that with a 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Miller Park. That, combined with a loss by Chicago earlier in the day, left the Crew and the Cubs tied at 94-67 with just one game left for both teams.

Milwaukee’s win came as Christian Yelich continued to make an overwhelming argument as the NL’s Most Valuable Player. The outfielder hit two more home runs, including what proved to be the game-winner in the seventh inning to break a 5-5 tie. It left him in striking distance of the NL Triple Crown, as he leads the league in batting average (.324), is tied for the lead in home runs (35) and is just two RBI behind Chicago’s Javy Baez (111). The last Triple Crown winner in the NL was Joe Medwick in 1937.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club will go to bed in first place for the first time since July 13. The Cubs have held the lead since and were up six games on Milwaukee on Aug. 28. But the Brewers have closed strong, winning six straight games and 12 of their last 13 series. It’s all set up Sunday’s dramatics. Milwaukee will host Detroit with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m., while the Cubs are taking on the Cardinals in Chicago starting at 2:20 p.m.

If the two teams are still tied after Sunday’s action, there will be a one-game tiebreaker on Monday to decide the division. Because the Cubs won the season series, the game would be played at Wrigley Field. The winner would be the division champ and the top seed in the NL playoffs. The loser would host the NL Wild Card game on Tuesday.

