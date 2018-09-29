Brewers 6, Tigers 5: What we saw

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers hit three home runs Friday night in a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park. The win allowed them to stay within one game of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the NL Central with just two games to play.

Here’s what we saw:

Advertisement

“MVP, MVP”

Even when you’re expecting Christian Yelich to be great, he still exceeds expectations. The Brewers outfielder, coming off a road trip that included a six RBI game and an outing in which he was walked five times, stepped to the plate in the first inning to chants of “M-V-P” and his team already trailing by three. All the 26-year-old did was take the first pitch he saw over fence in right center, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy, including his brother, Cameron, a Marine who was at an MLB game for the first time in two years.

“The heart’s pumping a little bit that first at-bat with how loud the stadium was, and then obviously everybody you have in attendance, everybody watching, and you’re just trying to catch your breath,” Yelich told reporters afterwards. “For that to happen on the first pitch was pretty cool. It’s really hard to describe. It was an awesome moment.”

Yelich would walk twice to stretch his streak of reaching base to nine straight plate appearances dating back to the game Tuesday in St. Louis before striking out in the seventh inning. His night left him within striking distance of the Triple Crown. He’s leads the NL in batting average at .322, his 34 home runs are two less than leader Matt Carpenter and his 106 RBI are five back of leader Javier Baez. Is it unlikely he gets it? Sure. But it’s more evidence of the kind of season he’s having, one that should land him the NL MVP award.

Getting hot

Ryan Braun is getting hot at the exact right time and he’s not surprised. The Brewers veteran slugger hit two more home runs on Friday night, his fourth and fifth in the last four games.

That included an improbable eighth-inning shot that landed in the glove of Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos just as he ran into the right field wall. The ball popped loose, rolled along the top of the wall and finally fell out for a homer.

It proved to be the game-winner and it came 10 years to the day that Braun hit a similar go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs, helping the Brewers to their first playoff berth in 26 years.

“You always want to play your best when it matters most,” Braun said. “I think, in my history, I’ve always played my best when it does matter most. I woke up on Monday and told everybody, ‘I got you. As long as I stay healthy, I’m going to dominate the rest of the way.’ So far, so good.”

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell took it easy on Braun for much of the season, hoping he’d be the Braun of old when it got to September and playoff time. That’s proven to be the case, especially over the last week. Five of his last six hits have left the ballpark. The Brewers have a healthy Braun and that’s a dangerous thing for opposing teams.

What’s going on?

Josh Hader has been dominant for much of the year, but could there be a concern or two after his second rough outing in his last three appearances?

In St. Louis on Tuesday night, he gave up a pair of home runs but Milwaukee was able to overcome them in a 6-4 win. On Friday night, Hader served up a two-run homer that tied the game in the eighth inning. He’s now given up four home runs in the month of September, just one fewer than he had given up in the first five months of the season.

“He just didn’t have it tonight,” Counsell said of Hader. “Josh has certainly bailed us out a bunch of nights. Sometimes we have to do it for him.”

It’s only two bad outings in a season full of dominating ones. In the five outings prior to Tuesday night, Hader had thrown 7 1/3 innings and struck out 20 of the 22 batters he faced. He’ll be fine, but the two hiccups are something to note.

Related

Comments

comments