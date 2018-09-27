Wisconsin DE Keldric Preston no longer with the team

Wisconsin’s defensive line is down another scholarship player.

A UW official confirmed Thursday that defensive end Keldric Preston is no longer with the team.

Preston, a three-star recruit out of Tampa, Fla., was among those that were being counted upon to fill the void left by the departure of three seniors after last season. The opportunities increased even more when defensive ends Garrett Rand (season-ending) and Isaiahh Loudermilk (kept out of fall camp) suffered injuries. But Preston was unable to take advantage. He did not see the field in the first three contests before leaving the program prior to the Iowa game. He appeared in just one game in his career.

A member of Wisconsin’s 2016 recruiting class, Preston is the ninth player from that class that is no longer around. He’s also the fourth scholarship player to leave the program since the end of fall camp, joining cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams, safety Patrick Johnson and linebacker Arrington Farrar.

