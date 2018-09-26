Last strikes: Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Twenty-two last strikes for Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich following the Milwaukee Brewers’ postseason-clinching 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

1. It was a bit cooler on Wednesday night than it was for the first two games of the series between the Brewers and Cardinals in St. Louis.

Advertisement

2. Well, that may have just been the champagne on ice.

3. When the clubhouse doors burst open around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday night the champagne was no longer on ice, it was spraying through the air.

4. The Milwaukee Brewers are going to the postseason for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since 2011. They’ve clinched a wild card spot at the very least and the National League Central Division crown is still up for grabs.

5. Even though everything isn’t quite yet decided, the Brewers deserved this party. This is what players dream of during the offseason.

6. “We’re fortunate we have an off day tomorrow,” Mike Moustakas said. “We’re going to go enjoy this one with the boys, have fun in here, and then come back to work the next day and be ready to go.

7. “We all know what’s at hand, we all know what’s at stake. We’re all focused, ready to go get it, but right now we’re going to enjoy this.”

8. Make no mistake, the Brewers aren’t relaxing. They have their eyes on more than just playing for a chance to go to the NLDS.

9. It wasn’t easy to get done for the Brewers. The game was almost blown in the eighth inning when Moustakas made a throwing error that almost led to St. Louis’ Adolis García scoring on the play. Hernán Pérez backed up the overthrow at first base and fired the ball to catcher Erik Kratz for the play at the plate.

10. Kratz blindly swiped a tag as soon as he received the ball, but he got nothing but air. García was 15 feet away still after he slipped and fell. Kratz was able to compose himself after completing a full-360-degree spin and tag out García. Crisis averted.

11. The ninth inning was much smoother for Jeffress and the Crew. St. Louis went down 1-2-3 without much of a fight at all.

12. “The play [in the eighth] ended up being a little crazy,” manager Craig Counsell said after the game. “You need some breaks. If you’re going to win the World Series, you’re going to catch a break, I’m telling you.”

13. There are two words that Counsell uttered that haven’t been tossed around much with this team: World Series.

14. Milwaukee may not be anyone’s favorite to win it all in October, but crazier things certainly have happened. Just getting into the playoffs is an accomplishment, without question. So few teams make the postseason that it’s worth celebrating the way the Brewers did on Wednesday night.

15. The pure jubilation inside the visitor’s clubhouse on Wednesday was something that had been building for 159 games.

16. “It’s what we dream of man,” Jeffress said. “What every single person here is playing for and what we’re fighting for until the end. To get it like this, man, it’s great. It’s wonderful.”

17. At 9:28 p.m. when Jeffress was standing on the mound facing Tyler O’Neil with a 2-2 count, it was almost time to celebrate.

18. “Heart’s pumping a little bit because it’s two strikes,” Lorenzo Cain said. “It just shows that it never gets old. Still get nervous, still get goosebumps, I’m just happy to share this feeling with my teammates.”

19. It’s a feeling that the Brewers are hoping to be able to replicate a few more times. They can conquer it once more in the regular season if they can find a way to win the division. If not they’ll settle for popping champagne should they win the NL Wild Card Game.

20. This team has lofty goals, just as any team that reaches the postseason should. Once the playoffs are reached anything is possible.

21. After all, Counsell did utter those magic words after the game, albeit in a nonchalant way.

22. World Series.

Related

Comments

comments