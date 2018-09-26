Last strikes: Brewers 12, Cardinals 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Twenty last strikes from Milwaukee’s 12-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

1. Tuesday night at approximately 10:50 p.m. CT the doors to the visitor’s clubhouse opened up to the media showing a team that was on the verge of clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2011.

2. By the looks of it, you never would have known the amount of pressure that has been on the Brewers each time they’ve stepped on the field over the course of the last month.

3. Orlando Arica, Jesús Aguilar, and Eric Thames were all planted on the couch with their eyes glued to the television as it was tuned into MLB Network.

4. At the same time, Tuesday’s starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez was meeting with the media a few feet away, but he could barely be heard. The soft-spoken left-hander was being shouted over by the guys on the couch, mainly Arcia and Aguilar, as they exclaimed in excitement as the highlights rolled.

5. What game were they watching?

6. The victory they completed less than a half-hour prior.

7. When the television showed Aguilar’s home run in the bottom of the first inning there were screams and laughs. When Ryan Braun stepped up as the next batter and followed suit, the same thing happened. It happened again on Braun’s second home run and Arcia’s flashy bare-handed play up the middle.

8. Then, when MLB Network showed Lorenzo Cain being intentionally walked in the ninth inning to bring Christian Yelich to the plate the yelling changed to a more subdued, scared, “oh, oh, oh no!” as the camera showed Yelich striding to the plate with two on and two outs in the ninth.

9. The next pitch was sent over the fence by Yelich and the celebration by that group continued.

10. “We all, I think, had the same thoughts as you guys,” said Braun of the Cardinals’ decision to walk Cain. “We were obviously a little surprised by it.”

11. When the Brewers take the field at 6:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis they’ll be playing for more than just a September victory.

12. The Brewers will be playing for the opportunity to go to the postseason for just the fifth time in franchise history. The magic number for them to punch their ticket into October is now just one. A victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday night will do it.

13. This is what Milwaukee had in mind when they acquired Yelich and Cain in the offseason. The reason they traded for Mike Moustakas, Jonathan Schoop, Joakim Soria, Xavier Cedeño and Gonzalez during July and August was to try and get to the postseason.

14. They’re on the door step and about to ring the door bell, and Wednesday night they can open up the door to the playoffs.

15. Furthermore, the Brewers are alive and well in the race for the crown in the division, too. Milwaukee trails the Chicago Cubs by just a half-game entering play on Wednesday. Those dreams are alive, too.

16. Tuesday night may have been the night that could potentially solidify Yelich as the 2018 National League MVP. He finished with a career-high six runs batted in as he hit a three-run triple and a three-run home run to provide half of Milwaukee’s 12 runs on the night.

17. “Yeah, I mean I can’t foresee a scenario in which he doesn’t win it,” Braun said after the game of Yelich and the MVP award. “He’s been so incredible for us in every facet of the game. He’s played his best baseball in the most meaningful moments. Obviously his second half has been incredible. It’s so impressive to watch night in and night out. It seems like every time he’s up in a big situation he finds a way to come through for us.”

18. Yelich is a big reason as to why the Brewers are in the position that they’re in, but as a team Milwaukee is playing its best baseball of the season.

19. And Wednesday night in St. Louis just might be a time to celebrate how good this team has been.

20. “Absolutely. If it happens, the time comes, you should celebrate,” Gonzalez said. “Some of these guys have never experienced that kind of excitement and I don’t see nothing wrong with it. These guys deserve it. These guys have been busting their tail all year. Why not? They deserve every bit of it. Hopefully we do it sooner than later, it’s one of those things that once these guys have it, it’s going to be a nice sigh of relief.”

