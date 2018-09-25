Report: Packers signing CB Bashaud Breeland

The Green Bay Packers are making an apparent upgrade to their secondary.

On the same day that the team reportedly decided to place cornerback Davon House on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the team is set to add Bashaud Breeland.

Advertisement

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky was the first to report the addition of the cornerback, saying the signing will take place Wednesday.

Breeland spent his first four years in Washington, starting 58 of the 60 games he played in. He had eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

An unrestricted free agent last offseason, Breeland was set to sign with the Carolina Panthers in March but failed his physical after cutting his foot in a non-football injury. He visited a number of other teams in recent weeks, including Tampa Bay, but ended up with the Packers after working out for them on Tuesday.

Green Bay will welcome Breeland with open arms. In addition to House, starting corner Kevin King is dealing with a groin injury suffered against Minnesota in Week 2 and he did not play against Washington. It remains unclear how long he’ll be out.

The Packers host Buffalo this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Related

Comments

comments