Death of José Fernández felt on the Brewers two years later

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Milwaukee Brewers are in a terrific position with the end of the 2018 regular season nearing.

“Don’t overthink it.”

That’s what Christian Yelich said about this late season series that the Milwaukee Brewers began with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept 24.

Yelich has had a tremendous season, is a favorite for the 2018 National League MVP, which can easily be pointed to as the biggest reason as to why the Brewers are on the verge of clinching their first postseason appearance since 2011. He, along with fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain have powered the Brewers this far after the disappointing finish of 2017 in Milwaukee.

They’ve been the two best players on the team this season, by far. Yelich is sporting a National League best 6.6 FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (fWAR) and Cain is in third place in that category with an fWAR of 5.6. Travis Shaw is third on the Brewers and 17th in the National League a 3.5 fWAR (0.1 higher than Bryce Harper, for what it’s worth).

So, yeah, Yelich and Cain have been the biggest reasons that Milwaukee is looking to head into October this year.

That pair was acquired on the same day. Cain was a free agent signing and Yelich arrived in Milwaukee via trade.

For Cain, the writing was on the wall in Kansas City, where he had spent most of his career after a trade in late-2010 sent him from Milwaukee to the Royals. The Royals had their run. They reached the World Series twice, including a title in 2015, and had expiring contracts of Alcides Escobar, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, and Cain. There was no way they would be able to retain all four of those free agents. It was time for them to rebuild.

Yelich, however, was a different story. Just two years ago, no one would have thought that the outfielder would be on the move from Miami. He was a budding superstar that signed a 7-year, $49.57M contract extension with the Marlins shortly before the 2015 season began. There was no reason to think that he would be leaving South Beach anytime soon.

Then, on a late September morning in 2016, everything changed.

“It was like a movie.”

That’s how Yelich described the death of former Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández on September 25, 2016.

“I found out on social media, and then we all got a text that just said, ‘Game cancelled, come to the stadium.”

That day shifted the course of not only the Miami Marlins, but baseball as a whole. The 2016 Marlins were all but eliminated from the playoff race at that time, but the effects have been felt league-wide ever since.

Yelich wasn’t the only talented player on that Marlins team. 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon, and Justin Bour all were on that squad and no longer are. Stanton, Ozuna, and Yelich are all on teams either in or near the playoffs in 2018, and if not for the death of Fernández, they’d likely still be in Miami according to Yelich.

And in Miami, after the death of Fernández, they weren’t competing for much.

In 2017 the team finished 77-85, missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season and had an ownership situation in flux.

When the team was sold, it was also gutted as Stanton, Gordon, and Ozuna were all dealt. Yelich was the last of the big pieces remaining in Miami, and he wanted out, too. With the direction that the franchise was heading and him entering the prime of his career, it’s hard for anyone to blame him for wanting a change of scenery. The Marlins weren’t going to be competitive anytime soon. By the time Miami would’ve been competitive again after this rebuilding period, Yelich would be able to leave via free agency, and he probably would have.

There’s no question that other teams have benefitted from those events. The Yankees are a legitimate threat to win the World Series behind Stanton’s 35 home runs, the Cardinals are enjoying a second half resurgence that has them on the verge of a wild card spot with Ozuna in the lineup every day, and the Brewers may have the MVP in Yelich.

On a warm September week in St. Louis, the Brewers are trying to put the finishing touches on their bid for a playoff appearance. It would mark the first of Yelich’s career which is fitting considering the season he’s wrapping up.

The Brewers wouldn’t have written this script any other way. The big moves they made this past offseason worked out better than just about anyone could have imagined. General manager David Stearns deserves credit, manager Craig Counsell has pressed the right buttons, and the organization should be praised for the way the season has gone.

Yelich is at the center of it and both him and the Brewers are hoping for a fairytale ending.

Almost like a movie.

