Report: Packers’ DE Mo Wilkerson done for the season

What looked like a serious injury to Muhammad Wilkerson in Sunday’s game against Washington has turned out to be exactly that.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers defensive lineman suffered an ankle injury that will end his season.

Advertisement

Coach Mike McCarthy called the injury significant on Monday afternoon, but offered no further details on the severity.

Wilkerson was injured in the second half of the loss to the Redskins when safety Kentrell Brice rolled into him. He was taken off the field on a cart and taken to the hospital. McCarthy did say that Wilkerson stayed in the Washington DC area to undergo a procedure that needed to take place before he was able to travel.

The veteran lineman signed a one-year deal with the Packers as a free agent this offseason. He had five tackles, including a pair of solo stops, in three games this season.

When Wilkerson went out, third-year lineman Dean Lowry saw the biggest uptick in snaps.

Related

Comments

comments