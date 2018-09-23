Brewers continue playoff push, blowout Pirates

The long ball was a powerful tool for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh in their 13-6 win.

Christian Yelich, Travis Shaw, and Mike Moustakas all went deep in the offensive explosion for Milwaukee. Yelich hit a three-run home run, Shaw’s was a two-run blast, and Moustakas’ was a solo shot. That was more than enough offense for Milwaukee’s pitching staff as the Brewers had a pair of five-run innings on the day.

Wade Miley started for the Brewers and he lasted four innings, allowing four runs on four hits and being sent to the showers without a decision. Corey Knebel was awarded the win. He pitched the fifth inning, striking out all three batters that he faced. The bullpen wasn’t scored upon until two outs in the ninth when Matt Albers surrendered a two-run home run to Adam Frazier with two outs in the ninth inning and the game out of reach.

This victory knocks Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth down to four, pending the result of the Colorado’s matchup with Arizona on Sunday afternoon. The Brewers hold a two-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the first National League Wild Card spot with six games remaining in the season.

The Brewers and Cardinals begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday evening.

