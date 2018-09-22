Brewers overcome rain delay, Pirates, inch closer to playoffs

With eight games left to play, the Milwaukee Brewers have a magic number of just five.

That’s thanks to an 8-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night on the road. Milwaukee was trailing Pittsburgh when the two teams returned from a rain delay of two hours and 14 minutes, but a six run sixth inning broke the game open.

That inning was sparked with Travis Shaw’s 30th home run of the season, a two-run blast to right field that gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead. After that both Mike Moustakas and Erik Kratz hit home runs to help cushion the lead for the Brewers.

The Brewers then added another run on a Keon Broxton solo shot in the seventh, all but putting the game out of reach late into the night.

Entering action on Saturday the Brewers sit 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central Division. Milwaukee does lead the National League Wild Card chase, with a 3-game lead over St. Louis and a 4 1/2-game lead over Colorado, the first team on the outside looking in.

The Brewers and Pirates continue their series on Saturday at PNC Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

