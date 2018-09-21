Preview: (18) Wisconsin at Iowa

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) vs the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

The time: 7:30 p.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

The TV coverage: FOX with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt in the booth, and Jenny Taft on the sideline.

The last time: Jonathan Taylor ran for 157 yards, while the Wisconsin defense suffocated Iowa in a 38-14 win last November.

The series: Wisconsin leads 46–43-2

The line: Wisconsin -3

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (leg)

OUT

Game:

TE Luke Benzschawel (leg)

ILB Griffin Grady (leg)

DE Kraig Howe (leg)

ILB Mike Maskalunas (leg)

RB Bradrick Shaw (leg)

Season:

DL Garrett Rand (achilles)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

LB Mason Platter (leg)

SUSPENDED

WR Quintez Cephus

THE BREAKDOWN: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1) Getting back on track

Paul Chryst has regularly talked about responding to adversity and how each year and team are different than the last. In his first three seasons, Chryst’s teams showed a knack for bouncing back after a tough game or a debilitating injury. Following a stunning 24-21 loss to BYU last week, the fourth-year coach is about to find out how resilient this bunch can be. Will they come out with passion and energy that seemed to be lacking last week? Or will they just rollover and concede that all the preseason hype was misguided? If the Wisconsin we expected doesn’t show up Saturday, will it ever?

2) Nighttime as Kinnick

Wisconsin is going to be walking into a hornets nest Saturday night. Already one of the tougher places to play in the Big Ten, things get even louder when Iowa takes the field under the lights at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes beat No. 2 Michigan in 2016 at night and should have beaten No. 4 Penn State a year ago. Communication will be key for the Badgers, many of whom will be playing their first career road game.

3) Now or never

In a decision that is still a bit jarring, Wisconsin replaced four of its five starters along the offensive line for a drive in the middle of the third quarter last week. It’s a line, you’ll remember, that was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and considered to be the best in the country. But it hasn’t played out that way and the group has not dominated like it should with the talent it has. The Badgers, though, will have a chance this week to prove it can still be an elite unit. Iowa’s defensive line has played lights out in the first three games and the Hawkeyes are allowing just 42 yards per game — the No. 2 mark in the country. Wisconsin must get the best the line has to offer if the offense is going to be effective on Saturday night.

4) Who is the real Nate Stanley?

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was coming off the best game of his career when the Hawkeyes came to Madison last November. The Menomonie, Wis., native had thrown five touchdowns in a major upset of Ohio State the previous week and seemed to be hitting on all cylinders. It didn’t last, though, as the Badgers put together a defensive effort that ranks among the best in school history. Iowa had just 66 total yards, including 41 through the air. It was, by far, Stanley’s worst effort of his. So which Stanley will show up on Saturday night? The one that lit up the Buckeyes or the one that laid an egg against Wisconsin?

5) Step it up

The Badgers need the Alex Hornibrook of the Orange Bowl to show up and do so quickly. After a four touchdown, zero interception performance, everyone expected the junior quarterback to build on that and give Wisconsin a passing attack that could match its running game. So far, that hasn’t happened. Instead, things have looked disjointed at times. Certainly you can point to the suspensions of Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis, and the newness of tight end Jake Ferguson, for the early struggles, but that would be giving the passing attack a free pass. Wisconsin is too talented at the skill positions to not have more success than we’ve seen to this point.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

Between 1968 and 1997, Wisconsin had one win at Iowa. In the 20 years since, the Badgers have seven victories (7-3) at Kinnick Stadium.

Hornibrook threw three interceptions last year against Iowa, including two that were returned for touchdowns. Despite that, his passer rating of 127.4 was still 88 points higher than Stanley’s in that game.

The Badgers are 14-1 in true road games since Paul Chryst took over in 2015. The lone loss came at Michigan in 2016.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 21, Iowa 17

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 23, Iowa 14

Danny Cunningham’s prediction: Iowa 28, Wisconsin 24

