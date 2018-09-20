Brewers beat Cincinnati 7-0, move closer to playoff berth

The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on their first playoff berth since 2011.

The club’s magic number to clinch a spot dropped to six Wednesday night thanks to a 7-0 win over Cincinnati and then Colorado losing on the road to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Paired with a St. Louis loss, the Brewers are now three games up on the Cardinals for the top wild-card spot in the National League and 4 1/2 games clear of the Rockies. Chicago also lost, leaving the Brewers 2 1/2 games back in the division.

Milwaukee is in that position thanks to a great outing on the mound from Gio Gonzalez and the power of Jesus Aguilar at the plate.

Gonzalez went six innings, giving up just two hits and striking out five to improve to 2-0 since being acquired on Aug. 31. Aguilar, meanwhile, got his 100th RBI in the first inning with an infield single, and the first baseman added three more when he pounded a home run with two on in the third inning. It was his team-leading 33rd homer of the year.

Outfielder Christian Yelich had two more hits and maintained his lead for the NL battling title with a .319 average. Catcher Manny Pina also went deep with a three-run shot in the sixth inning.

The Brewers will get Thursday off before opening a weekend series against Pittsburgh. They follow that series up with three games in St. Louis and three more against Detroit to close out the regular season.

