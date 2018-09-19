Bats quiet in Milwaukee’s loss to Reds

With just under two weeks remaining in the regular season the Milwaukee Brewers are continuing to work on shrinking their magic number down to zero. The number got smaller on Tuesday night, just not the way Milwaukee envisioned it happening. The Crew lost to the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 but by virtue of Colorado’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers helped out the Brewers in the playoff picture.

After scoring eight runs on Monday night in a victory the offense struggled on Tuesday for the Brewers. They were only able to manage three hits on the day and saw both Travis Shaw and Lorenzo Cain removed due to injury. Shaw left the game after he was hit by a pitch and was diagnosed with a bruised right knee and Cain was pulled with a tight rib cage. Both players are questionable for Wednesday night’s series finale.

Chase Anderson started and was roughed up early for the Crew. He lasted 3 2/3 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five. He was dealt his eighth loss of the season.

Milwaukee now leads the St. Louis Cardinals by 2.0 games for the first National League Wild Card spot and the Rockies — the first team on the outside looking in — by 3.5 games. The magic number for the Brewers to clinch a playoff berth is eight heading into play on Wednesday.

The Brewers and Reds finish up this series on Wednesday night at Miller Park. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. CT.

