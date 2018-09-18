Big night from Yelich leads to Milwaukee win

The Milwaukee Brewers made one of the biggest moves in baseball this offseason when they acquired outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins.

That move has been one of the best in the tenure of Milwaukee general manager David Sterns. Yelich is a legitimate MVP candidate this season and hit for the cycle for the second time in a three week period in Milwaukee’s 8-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds Monday night.

Yelich finished the night 4-4 at the dish with four RBIs in the victory. He’s now tied for the National League lead in batting average (.318) and in the top 10 in both home runs and runs batted in.

Wade Miley got the start for the Brewers and fared well. He earned the win after pitching five shutout innings, striking out a pair. The bullpen then combined for four shutout innings, one of them by Josh Hader and the other three by Brandon Woodruff, who earned the save.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth is now down to nine. They lead the St. Louis Cardinals for the first National League Wild Card spot by 3.0 games and the Colorado Rockies by 3.5 games.

The Brewers and Reds continue this series at Miller Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.

