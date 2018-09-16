Wisconsin’s season stands at a crossroads following loss to BYU

MADISON — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is about to find out how his team handles adversity.

For one of the first times in his 44-game tenure, the Badgers were both outplayed and out coached in a 24-21 loss to BYU on Saturday. Though it’s a new season, this was the same program that Chryst and Co. had embarrassed just a year ago, rolling into Provo and dispatching the Cougars 40-6. It was, as some players called it, a jump off point for a 12-0 regular season and an Orange Bowl victory.

Advertisement

This year, though, it could very well serve as a crossroads for Wisconsin’s season. Either it’s a wake-up call for a team that started the season with College Football Playoff aspirations or it’ll be the point we all look back on as the beginning of the end.

As you’d imagine, the overwhelming message from Chryst and his players afterwards was about what is still in front of them.

“You still got a whole season left,” quarterback Alex Hornibrook said. “I think that’s just the way that everybody is wired in this locker room. A loss isn’t deflating. It’s not going to defeat you. Just like everything in life, really. That’s the wrong mindset if that’s how you’re looking at it.”

From an outside perspective, it’s impossible to look at it any other way, though. When you lose a non-conference home game for the first time since 2003, that’s deflating. When you lose as a three-touchdown favorite for just the second time in 15 seasons, that’s deflating. And when it seems like the other team played with more energy and urgency than a top-10 team with expectations off the charts, that’s deflating.

That doesn’t mean it has to be the end of the season, obviously. Things became a lot more difficult and the margin for error has decreased with the loss, but the opportunity for a playoff berth is still there. Wisconsin’s schedule sets up where it could have a number of marquee wins to overshadow what happened Saturday.

“All our goals are still there,” safety D’Cota Dixon said. “Everything is still in front of us.”

It is, but there is a significant difference is having a chance to accomplish those goals and that chance being realistic. There is no way the Badgers win their division, much less the Big Ten title, with efforts like the one it put together against BYU. You’ll be hard pressed to win a lot of games when your quarterback tosses a brutal interception in your own territory, you have a false start on a key fourth-and-1 play or your veteran safety makes a wrong pre-snap call that leads to a 31-yard touchdown pass by a wide receiver. You shouldn’t need to take out four of your five starters along the offensive line — a group that was labeled one of the best in the country coming into the season — to give the offense a spark or whatever the real reason was for doing it.

Those types of mistakes led to what is certainly the most embarrassing loss since Chryst took over in 2015 and one that has to make everyone that saw it revaluate what this team is capable of. We all thought what we saw the offense do last December to Miami would be the norm this season. That hasn’t been the case. And, yeah, Wisconsin lost seven starters on defense, but Jim Leonhard is still calling the shots and will find guys to fill the void without a drop-off. As it turns out, the Badgers might not be the reloading type that some suggested they were.

Is all the hand wringing for one loss an overreaction on our part? Perhaps. Wisconsin has dealt with slip-ups like this in the past and come out OK. Ranked in the top-10 to start 1999, the Badgers went 1-2 to open the year, including a loss at Cincinnati. That team rallied for eight straight wins, a Big Ten title and a victory in the Rose Bowl. More recently, Wisconsin lost its Big Ten opener to Northwestern in 2014 to fall to 2-2 only to roll off seven straight victories on its way to a Big Ten West title. It’s evidence that there are ways back from early-season disappointment.

Still, the game was a bit jarring. Wisconsin hadn’t played great in the first two weeks, but it was the same way last year before the team kicked it into gear. On Saturday, you kept waiting for someone to make a play — cause a turnover or break off a long run — and it just didn’t happen. Instead, it was BYU that made plays when needed and it was the reason the Cougars snapped Wisconsin’s 41-game non-conference home winning streak. In doing so, they also showed, as guard Beau Benzschawel said, that the Badgers aren’t invincible and that they can’t just roll their helmets out and expect teams to lay down for them.

Wisconsin will have the chance to prove what happened against BYU was an aberration when it faces Iowa this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It’ll be the site where the Badgers restart their push for a berth in the College Football Playoff or it will serve as the burial ground for their season.

Related

Comments

comments